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Villas for sale in Rize, Turkey

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İyidere
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8 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
New premium villa in one of the most picturesque areas of Fethiye is the perfect combination…
$503,471
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Villa 4 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Faralya is not about the resort.It's about height. Silence. About space.The houses here are …
$515,616
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Surrounded by pine trees and palm trees, on a hill with panoramic views of the sea and mount…
$1,02M
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OkeaskOkeask
Villa 4 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 290 m²
Villa in Gojek - privacy, scale and absolute legalityThere are houses that are built for sal…
$925,818
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Villa 6 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
In Gojek, they value not ostentatious luxury.They appreciate location. Air. View.This villa …
$796,341
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
Modern villa 4+1 with swimming pool in Yaniklar, Fethiye – suitable for obtaining Turkish ci…
$479,638
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 210 m²
Presented for sale a wonderful villa with fascinating mountain views, located in Fethiye. Th…
$641,656
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
Presented for sale is a villa under construction, located 30 minutes from the center of Feth…
$332,286
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