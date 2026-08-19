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Villas for sale in İyidere, Turkey

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17 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 250 m²
Modern villa is located in the prestigious area of Ovadzhik, at the foot of Mount Babadagh. …
$1,02M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 270 m²
The modern villa is located in picturesque Ovajik, at the foot of the famous Babadag Mountai…
$1,15M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 180 m²
Spacious separate villa is located in the picturesque area of Ovadzhik, surrounded by greene…
$769,338
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Villa 6 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 270 m²
Spacious villa is located in Ovajik - one of the greenest and most comfortable areas of Feth…
$989,149
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Villa 6 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
This is not a typical project, but a private residence built on an individual concept. Archi…
$1,16M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Elegant modern villa is located in Gocek - one of the most prestigious and atmospheric resor…
$1,08M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 170 m²
The spacious villa is located in one of the most attractive areas of Fethiye - Ovajik, at th…
$807,516
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
Elegant villa is located in the picturesque area of Ovadzhik, at the foot of Mount Babadagh.…
$735,788
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 310 m²
The modern villa is located in picturesque Ovajik, at the foot of the famous Babadag Mountai…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
This is not just a villa, but a full-fledged private residence, created for living on a comp…
$1,77M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
In Gojek, they value not ostentatious luxury.They appreciate location. Air. View.This villa …
$796,341
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 210 m²
Presented for sale a wonderful villa with fascinating mountain views, located in Fethiye. Th…
$641,656
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
Modern villa 4+1 with swimming pool in Yaniklar, Fethiye – suitable for obtaining Turkish ci…
$532,650
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Surrounded by pine trees and palm trees, on a hill with panoramic views of the sea and mount…
$1,02M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 290 m²
Villa in Gojek - privacy, scale and absolute legalityThere are houses that are built for sal…
$925,818
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Villa 4 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Faralya is not about the resort.It's about height. Silence. About space.The houses here are …
$515,616
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İyidere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
Presented for sale is a villa under construction, located 30 minutes from the center of Feth…
$332,286
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