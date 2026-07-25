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Townhouses for Sale in Pendik, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Modern Semi-Detached Houses with Social Amenities in Yenişehir, Pendik, İstanbul The semi-de…
$899,683
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 1
Modern Semi-Detached Houses with Social Amenities in Yenişehir, Pendik, İstanbul The semi-de…
$697,858
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