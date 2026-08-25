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Duplexes for Sale in Pendik, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments for Sale in a Secure Residential Complex in Pendik, Istanbul Pendik, one of Istan…
$473 020
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments for Sale in a Secure Residential Complex in Pendik, Istanbul Pendik, one of Istan…
$754 154
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