New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Oba, Turkey

Yesilkoey, Turkey

from €136,736

60 m² 1

Completion date: 2023

Viamar Daisy is a new, modern project located in Aksu, Antalya. All residences have views of the pool, park and green area. Aksu is one of the fastest growing resort areas of Antalya. In this area there are all elements of natural beauty and the highest level of service in all infrastructure. Aksu is suitable for family and youth holidays. Features of the complex: - Summer outdoor pools for adults and children; - Winter indoor pools for adults and children; - Bathrooms; - Turkish bath; - Individual massage rooms; - Jacuzzi; - Gym rooms; - Children's playgrounds with various games and for all ages; - Barbecue zone; - Indoor garage for cars of the complex; - Security; - Video surveillance. Project location: - 4 km from Antalya Airport. - 5 km from the shopping center of Antalya. - 6 km from the AGORA shopping center. - 5 km from the sandy beach of Lara. - 500 meters from the bus station.