  New furnished villas with panoramic views and swimming pools, Fethiye, Turkey

New furnished villas with panoramic views and swimming pools, Fethiye, Turkey

, Turkey
from
€1,50M
;
10
About the complex

We offer villas with a panoramic view of the sea and the city, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, saunas, Turkish baths, fitness centers, parking spaces, barbecue areas.

Completion - June, 2025.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: a spacious living room with a dining area, a kitchen, a pool terrace.

First floor: two bedrooms with bathrooms, balconies and sea views.

Second floor: two bedrooms with private living areas and bathrooms.

Basement floor: a hamam, a sauna, a heated swimming pool, a fitness center, a bedroom, a laundry.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Air conditioning
  • Fireplace
  • Elevator
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Mini market - 1 km
  • Restaurant - 2 km
  • Sea - 3 km
  • Bus stop - 1 km
  • Hospital - 4 km
  • City center - 2 km
  • Airport - 47 km
Residential complex Residential complex in Demirtas district
Residential complex Residential complex in Demirtas district
Demirtas, Turkey
from
€89,000
Completion date: 2024
New 9-storey residential complex will be held in the Demirtash area of. Alanya. The object consists of two 9 and 7 floor blocks. Planners are presented to your attention: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1 total area varies from 44.5 m2 to 177.5 m2. Apartments will be rented with high-quality clean decoration. The infrastructure on the site includes everything necessary for a permanent life and a comfortable stay. Each block has its own: an outdoor pool ( one of them is Olympic in size ), an indoor panoramic pool, a sauna, a steam room, a gym, a hammam and a comfortable lobby. The territory of the object is fenced and landscaped with a green garden. In addition, a children's playground, a picnic area, a parking lot and areas for charging electric bicycles. And the most enjoyable – free shuttle to the beach. Do not miss the great opportunity to buy real estate from the sea from the developer at the lowest prices!
Residential complex Stilnyy bolshoy proekt v Altyntashe Antaliya
Residential complex Stilnyy bolshoy proekt v Altyntashe Antaliya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€170,371
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 64 to 166 m2. The distance to the sea is 6 km. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of location: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Недорогая квартира в рассрочку в Демирташе
Residential complex Недорогая квартира в рассрочку в Демирташе
Demirtas, Turkey
from
€109,000
Недорогая квартира в рассрочку в Демирташе Демирташ – район в 25 км на восток от Алании. Равнинная местность между Средиземным морем и Торосскими горами. В Демирташе нет толпы иностранных туристов, но много туристов из Стамбула, Анкары, Германии. В Демирташ приезжают те, кто хочет провести свой отдых с семьей и друзьями, максимально насладится природой и свежим воздухом. Пляжи Демирташа отличаются широкими прибрежными зонами, песчаными пляжами и пологим входом в море.  Краснокнижные черепахи карета-карета выбирают Демирташ для того, что бы откладывать яйца. Благодаря этому, застройку прибрежной линии строго контролируют государственные органы. Пляжи облагорожены, оборудованы шезлонгами, зонтиками, кабинками для переодеваний и душевыми. В следующем году запланировано открытие еще 2 частных пляжей в Демирташе. Демирташ хорошо обустроен для постоянного проживания. Здесь есть банкоматы, отделение почты, школы и детские садики, супермаркеты, детские и спортивные площадки. Раз в неделю, в центре района, проходит еженедельный фермерский рынок, где можно купить свежие фрукты, овощи, оливки, сыры, турецкие сладости. Так же, можно заказать доставку продуктов из ближайшего супермаркета. В Демирташе есть рестораны домашней кухни с доставкой на дом, а на набережной можно посидеть в ресторане с видом на море и морепродуктами. В Демирташе строятся новые жилые комплексы с коммерческими помещениями и большими территориями. На площади 2500 кв.м. расположено 62 квартиры в одном жилом блоке. Большая территория с бассейном и развлечениями находятся под круглосуточным видеонаблюдением. Удаленность от моря составляет 2500 м, для удобства жильцов будет запущен трансфер до пляжа. В жилом комплексе представлены квартиры планировкой: 1+1 площадью 43 – 52 кв.м. 2+1 площадью 66 – 67 кв.м. 2+1 дуплекс площадью 97 – 102 кв.м. 4+1 дуплекс площадью 176 кв.м. Для владельцев квартиры предусмотрена инфраструктура: Трансфер на пляж Бассейн Детский бассейн Крытый бассейн с подогревом Турецкий хамам Сауна Фитнес-зал Бильярд Детская игровая комната Детская площадка Зона отдыха Мини–гольф Площадка для йоги Зона барбекю с беседкой и мангалом Душевые кабины и раздевалки Кинозал Лобби Во всех квартирах в Демирташе выполнена чистовая отделка, установлена встроенная кухня с гранитной столешницей, мебель в ванной комнате, сантехника, входные и межкомнатные двери. Все места для бытовой техники оборудованы необходимыми розетками и водоподводом, где это необходимо. Приобрести квартиру можно в рассрочку с отсрочкой платежа до сентября 2023 года.
