Resort residential complex with communal swimming pool, in the actively developing area of Belek, Antalya, Turkey

About the complex

The project has 60 standard and duplex flats with 1-2 bedrooms. Luxury infrastructure in accordance with the concept of a hotel-type complex: smart systems, sauna, Turkish bath, recreation areas, café, restaurant, security, etc.

50% down payment.

You can apply for citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Belek is an area that is actively developing in tourism and offers a wide range of luxury hotels. Due to its convenient location, Belek has become one of the most popular holiday destinations.

  • Max Royal Hotel - 3 km
  • Land Of Legends - 6 km
  • Various golf course options in Belek - approximately 2 km away
  • Sueno Hotel Golf Course
  • Cornelia Faldo Golf Club
  • Max Royal Golf Club
  • Belek Centre - 1.6 km
  • Belek Halk Beach - 2.8 km
  • 2M Migros - 2.4 km
  • Serik Hospital
  • Aspendos Anadolu Private Hospital
  • Land of Legends Amusement Park - 5.7 km
  • Kadriye Beach - 6.4 km
  • Belek Tower - 1.5 km
  • Antalya Airport - 28 km
Other complexes
Residential complex JASMINE BOUTIQUE LIFE
Residential complex JASMINE BOUTIQUE LIFE
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€69,782
Area 47–100 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Apartments on the Mediterranean coast. Premium residential complex with a popular location in the Avsallar area. With a large landscaped area of 1730 sq.m. And the cleanest air. The complex has a different infrastructure that creates a comfortable permanent residence and attractiveness for investments: an outdoor pool, a sauna, a steam bath, a gym, a playground, a cinema, a barbecue area. Apartments with layouts: 1 + 1, 2 sq.m. ). All apartments are furnished, kitchen furniture and plumbing. With a minimum initial contribution of 30%. The apartments have panoramic windows with stunning views of the picturesque nature. Near the complex there are cafes, restaurants, bars, clubs, a market in the city center, shops. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex T 01008
Residential complex T 01008
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€159,000
Area 47–86 m²
12 properties 12
Completion date: 2025
Location: ·           Alanya, ÇIPLAKLI district. ·           2.5 km. to the sea ·           Alanya city center is 3 km away. ·           5 minutes to the State Scientific Hospital ·           45 minutes to Gazipasha Airport ·           2 hours to Antalya Airport   Land area - 25,000 m2 The project has 10 blocks - 600 apartments   Types of apartments - 1 + 1, 2 + 1, And 3 + 1, 4 + 1 and 5 + 1 garden duplexes and penthouse apartments.   Our new project with sea, forest and city views has a rich internal and external infrastructure, which includes: ·           2000 m2 of open pool, ·           Waterpark ·           Children's pool, ·           Indoor heated pool, ·           Relaxing pool, ·           Salt room, ·           Sauna, ·           Hamam, ·           Massage rooms, ·           Recreation area, ·           Fitness Center ·           Reception hall, ·           Playground, ·           Billiard room, ·           Bowling, ·           TV room, ·           Cinema ·           Play Station Room, ·           Table tennis – Table football, ·           Meeting room, ·           Decorative recreation areas in the garden, ·           Decorative sun loungers and recreation areas by the pool, ·           Transfer to the beach. ·           Open and closed parking for cars ·           Entrance door to the residence with password ·           24 hour private security ·           Power generator system  Completion of the project 06/30/2025 Initial installment - 50% . Balance - interest-free installment before completion of construction
Residential complex New villa with a garden and a swimming pool close to the beach and the golf course, Kadriye, Turkey
Residential complex New villa with a garden and a swimming pool close to the beach and the golf course, Kadriye, Turkey
Kadriye, Turkey
from
€550,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a modern and quality villa with a swimming pool, a garden, a parking, balconies and a terrace. Completion - May, 2023. Features of the flats The house includes 4 bedrooms, a living room, an open-plan kitchen, 4 bathrooms, a dressing room, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a cellar. Facilities and equipment in the house Steel door Lacquered room doors Spot lighting Air conditioning Built-in kitchen PVC windows, Blinds Satellite system Internet Location and nearby infrastructure Hospital, school, Kadriye center - 1.5 km Golf course - 2 km The Land of Legends - 3 km Kadriye public beach - 4 km Antalya Airport - 27 km Antalya city center - 32 km
