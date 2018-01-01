Resort residential complex with communal swimming pool, in the actively developing area of Belek, Antalya, Turkey

Ciplakli, Turkey
47–86 m²
12
Completion date: 2025
Location:
· Alanya, ÇIPLAKLI district.
· 2.5 km. to the sea
· Alanya city center is 3 km away.
· 5 minutes to the State Scientific Hospital
· 45 minutes to Gazipasha Airport
· 2 hours to Antalya Airport
Land area - 25,000 m2
The project has 10 blocks - 600 apartments
Types of apartments - 1 + 1, 2 + 1,
And 3 + 1, 4 + 1 and 5 + 1 garden duplexes and penthouse apartments.
Our new project with sea, forest and city views has a rich internal and external infrastructure, which includes:
· 2000 m2 of open pool,
· Waterpark
· Children's pool,
· Indoor heated pool,
· Relaxing pool,
· Salt room,
· Sauna,
· Hamam,
· Massage rooms,
· Recreation area,
· Fitness Center
· Reception hall,
· Playground,
· Billiard room,
· Bowling,
· TV room,
· Cinema
· Play Station Room,
· Table tennis – Table football,
· Meeting room,
· Decorative recreation areas in the garden,
· Decorative sun loungers and recreation areas by the pool,
· Transfer to the beach.
· Open and closed parking for cars
· Entrance door to the residence with password
· 24 hour private security
· Power generator system
Completion of the project 06/30/2025
Initial installment - 50% . Balance - interest-free installment before completion of construction