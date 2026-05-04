Apartment in a new building Başak Evler İntaya

Başak Evler İntaya offers premium within a modern residential community designed for comfortable urban living. The project consists of six residential blocks with 619 apartments and 19 commercial units in one of Istanbul's rapidly developing districts.
Başak Evler İntaya features landscaped gardens, walking paths, indoor social facilities, fitness areas, children's playgrounds, and secure parking. It is an excellent option for both investors and families seeking long-term value in Istanbul.
Project Advantages
Why Invest in This Project?