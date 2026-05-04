Apartment in a new building Başak Evler İntaya

Başak Evler İntaya offers premium within a modern residential community designed for comfortable urban living. The project consists of six residential blocks with 619 apartments and 19 commercial units in one of Istanbul's rapidly developing districts.

Başak Evler İntaya features landscaped gardens, walking paths, indoor social facilities, fitness areas, children's playgrounds, and secure parking. It is an excellent option for both investors and families seeking long-term value in Istanbul.

Project Advantages

Prime location: Excellent connectivity across Istanbul.

Excellent connectivity across Istanbul. Modern architecture: Stylish and functional layouts.

Stylish and functional layouts. Multiple layouts: From 1+1 to 3+2 duplex apartments.

From 1+1 to 3+2 duplex apartments. Green spaces: Landscaped outdoor areas.

Landscaped outdoor areas. Indoor facilities: Swimming pool, sauna and fitness center.

Swimming pool, sauna and fitness center. Family lifestyle: Safe children's play areas.

Safe children's play areas. Community amenities: Library, lounges and game rooms.

Library, lounges and game rooms. Secure parking: Indoor parking with EV charging stations.

Indoor parking with EV charging stations. Nearby services: Close to Metro, Mall of Istanbul and hospitals.

Close to Metro, Mall of Istanbul and hospitals. Investment potential: Strong rental and capital appreciation prospects.

Why Invest in This Project?