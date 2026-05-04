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Apartment in a new building Başak Evler İntaya

Bagcilar, Turkey
Price on request
;
7
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ID: 38227
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Bagcilar

About the complex

Başak Evler İntaya offers premium within a modern residential community designed for comfortable urban living. The project consists of six residential blocks with 619 apartments and 19 commercial units in one of Istanbul's rapidly developing districts.

Başak Evler İntaya features landscaped gardens, walking paths, indoor social facilities, fitness areas, children's playgrounds, and secure parking. It is an excellent option for both investors and families seeking long-term value in Istanbul.

Project Advantages

  • Prime location: Excellent connectivity across Istanbul.
  • Modern architecture: Stylish and functional layouts.
  • Multiple layouts: From 1+1 to 3+2 duplex apartments.
  • Green spaces: Landscaped outdoor areas.
  • Indoor facilities: Swimming pool, sauna and fitness center.
  • Family lifestyle: Safe children's play areas.
  • Community amenities: Library, lounges and game rooms.
  • Secure parking: Indoor parking with EV charging stations.
  • Nearby services: Close to Metro, Mall of Istanbul and hospitals.
  • Investment potential: Strong rental and capital appreciation prospects.

Why Invest in This Project?

  • Başak Evler İntaya combines a strategic Bagcilar location with comprehensive amenities, making it attractive for investors seeking long-term growth.
  • This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.
  • This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Bagcilar, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

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Apartment in a new building Başak Evler İntaya
Bagcilar, Turkey
Price on request
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