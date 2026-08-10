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Studios for Sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

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Studio apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
Studio apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 10 m²
Floor 4/10
Desire Antalya — Become a Co-Owner of a 5★ Best Western Premier Hotel An investment that …
$25,000
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