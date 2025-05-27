Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Mersin, Turkey

Villa 7 rooms in Yenişehir, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 536 m²
Floor 4
We present an ultra-modern villa for permanent residence of a large family. Villa 5+2 is loc…
Price on request
Villa 4 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
Floor 1
For those who appreciate solitude and calm, but at the same time, the proximity of urban inf…
Price on request
Villa 5 rooms in Yenişehir, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 1
The Will of the Vill is territorially located in the Central District of Mercin - Enishekhir…
Price on request
Villa 6 rooms in Yenişehir, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Floor 3
We represent the villa for the permanent residence of a large family. Villa 5+1 is located i…
Price on request
Villa 5 rooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 2
The new project of a modern residential complex, consisting of two-storey individual villas …
Price on request
Villa 5 rooms in Yenişehir, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 2
Modern villas built using the latest technologies in Mersin are very rare. We have a great o…
Price on request
