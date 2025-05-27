Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mersin
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Mersin, Turkey

Mezitli
27
Erdemli
7
Yenişehir
4
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Вилла 2+1 c 3 санузлами , Эрдемли, Мерсин. Расстояние до моря: 13000 м (20 мин на машине)…
$171,096
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mersin, Turkey

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go