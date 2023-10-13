Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Mersin, Turkey

Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3
€156,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Elvanli, Turkey
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 16
New elite complex in Tomyuk We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own co…
€97,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 536 m²
Floor 4
€1,23M
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 386 m²
Floor 3
€698,500
Villa Villa 7 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with terrace in Kocavilayet, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with terrace
Kocavilayet, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 536 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa with sea view with the possibility of obtaining citizenship. Villa's layout and infras…
€1,30M

