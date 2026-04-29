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Houses for sale in Menemen, Turkey

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Menemen, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Menemen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/2
Semi-Detached Houses with Gardens and Parking in İzmir Menemen Villakent Menemen Villakent …
$444,123
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4 bedroom house in Menemen, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Menemen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/2
4-Bedroom Villas for Sale in İzmir Menemen Villakent Menemen Villakent is one of the areas l…
$444,123
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