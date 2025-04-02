Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial property for sale in Menderes, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Hotel 28 m² in Besiktas, Turkey
Hotel 28 m²
Besiktas, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/7
🚀 TRANSFORM YOUR MONEY INTO AN EMPIRE! 💼 Invest in Modern Suites - Where Luxury Meets Opp…
$131,487
Investment 108 m² in Marmara Region, Turkey
Investment 108 m²
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4
BEST OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTMENT WITH A HIGH INCOME BY USD💰 📍BEYLIKDÜZÜ / BEYKENT LOCAT…
$249,000
Commercial property 173 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Commercial property 173 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Area 173 m²
Floor 1/12
Commercial Properties in a Project with an Arcade in İzmir Bornova The shops are located on …
$616,722
Office 49 m² in Bayrakli, Turkey
Office 49 m²
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/9
Offices Located on the Main Street in İzmir Bayraklı Offices on the street are located in Ba…
$165,308
Shop 25 m² in Milas, Turkey
Shop 25 m²
Milas, Turkey
Area 25 m²
Shops for Sale in a Shopping Mall with Lake View in Adabükü Adabükü, with its pine forests, …
$210,985
Office 40 m² in Niluefer, Turkey
Office 40 m²
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/22
Investment Offices in an Extensive Project in Bursa Nilüfer The investment offices are locat…
$175,935
Commercial property in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial property
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Commercial real estate for sale furnished for office. Good repairs done. Area 100 microns. G…
$151,289
Office 269 m² in Sisli, Turkey
Office 269 m²
Sisli, Turkey
Area 269 m²
Turnkey Shops Suitable for Investment in Şişli Istanbul The project is located in Şişli, one…
$1,40M
Shop 163 m² in Konak, Turkey
Shop 163 m²
Konak, Turkey
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/38
Commercial Properties on Main Street in Mixed-Use Complex in Konak İzmir Commercial properti…
$874,801
Commercial property 61 m² in Kagithane, Turkey
Commercial property 61 m²
Kagithane, Turkey
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 10
Investment Hotel Rooms for Sale 1.2 Km from the Metro in Kağıthane İstanbul The ready projec…
$294,972
Hotel in Kuzdere, Turkey
Hotel
Kuzdere, Turkey
The hotel was built in 2004, the last renovation was carried out in 2014. It is a single 4-s…
$7,06M
Hotel in Marmara Region, Turkey
Hotel
Marmara Region, Turkey
Istanbul Taksim   For sale LUX hotel operating) 80 rooms Cost of 9.5 million euros The occup…
$10,39M
