Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

4 properties total found
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 410 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€778,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Floor 5/6
Uludag and City View Chic Duplex Flat in Osmangazi Bursa. The special design duplex flat is …
€518,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 9/10
SENNA PARK это трёхблочный комплекс из 140 квартир, располагающийся в спокойном, безопасном …
€532,226
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€76,013

