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Pool Apartments for sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

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penthouses
33
multi-level apartments
5
1 BHK
44
2 BHK
87
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16 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 4
🌴 A spacious 4+1 duplex in the Liman district – ready for comfortable seaside living! We …
$400,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
🏡2+1 apartment with furniture and panoramic mountain views in HurmWe offer for sale a spacio…
$196,653
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3 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 5/9
An exclusive premium apartment—a turnkey solution for living, investing, and obtaining Turki…
$2,13M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
🌿 Spacious apartment 2+1 with its own garden in the prestigious area of Unjaly, KonyaaltiWe …
$500,664
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1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
Space, coziness and readiness for life - apartment 1 + 1 in Sarysu, Antalya65 m2, with furni…
$119,544
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2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/5
Your new home in the heart of Antalya: coziness and style in the Liman areaWelcome to a plac…
$274,399
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
🌴 Apartment in the prestigious area of Liman (Konyaalti) only 900 m from the sea! 🌊We offer …
$151,422
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1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
🏡 🌿 ⛰️ ✨ 🔥 🔒 🌅 Светлая и у🏢 🏊 🛝 🌴 📍 🏖️ 600 🛒 🚌 🌳 🍓 ✨
$198,557
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1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
🔑 Cozy apartments 1 + 1 in Konyaalti - 1.5 km to the sea, a view of the park and swimming po…
$97,183
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1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 with an area of 65 m2 is for sale in one of the popular areas of An…
$148,918
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4 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 4/5
🌴 A spacious 4+1 duplex in the Liman district – ready for comfortable seaside living! We …
$400,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/6
A cozy 2+1 apartment for sale in the Liman district of Konyaalti This 65 m², fully furnishe…
$169,496
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2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/5
A spacious 2+1 apartment in the prestigious Liman district of Antalya—just 800 meters from t…
$209,344
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2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/5
A house you want to go back to. Apartment 2 + 1 in Konyaalti near the sea.There are apartmen…
$365,865
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2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/5
🏡 Spacious 2+1 apartment in an elite complex in Konyaalti (Liman) We offer a bright and spa…
$175,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
$130,506
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