Apartments with garage for sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
Our apartment is located in the most favoured arra in Antalya far about 1 km from Konyaaltı …
$170,000
4 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 1
The apartment is located in Antalya/Konyaaltı/Uncalı region. In the project; swimming pool,…
$677,724
2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is located in Konyaaltı/Hurma. Completed in 2015, this project consists of 2 b…
$165,000
3 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 5/3
$780,000
3 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
The complex is located in Uluç Neighborhood, one of the elite locations of Konyaaltı. Consis…
$256,058
3 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
The complex was built on a 7185m2 plot in 2021 by one of the leading construction companies …
$715,254
1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is located in Konyaaltı/Liman neighborhood. The complex consists of 2 blocks; …
$130,175
