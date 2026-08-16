Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Konyaalti
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

;
penthouses
33
multi-level apartments
5
1 BHK
44
2 BHK
87
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
45 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 3
Properties in a Project with a Swimming Pool and Parking Lot in Antalya The properties are l…
$702,140
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 7/9
Located right next to the world-famous Konyaaltı Beach, this apartment offers full sea and m…
$362,963
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartments with Separate Kitchens and Communal Pool Konyaaltı Antalya Hurma neighbourhood of…
$280,439
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 3
Properties in a Project with a Swimming Pool and Parking Lot in Antalya The properties are l…
$460,382
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Stylish Flat Near the Beach in Konyaaltı Antalya Duplex flat is situated in the Liman neig…
$320,416
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
🏡2+1 apartment with furniture and panoramic mountain views in HurmWe offer for sale a spacio…
$196,653
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 5/9
An exclusive premium apartment—a turnkey solution for living, investing, and obtaining Turki…
$2,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
The apartment located in Antalya/Konyaaltı is on the first floor of a two-story building. Co…
$374,402
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Separate Kitchens and Communal Pool Konyaaltı Antalya Hurma neighbourhood of…
$400,231
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/3
The apartment is located in Altinkum Neighborhood, one of the most popular and sought-after …
$286,504
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Mountain-View Apartments Near the Beach in a Secure Complex with Pool in Antalya These apart…
$148,552
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
Mountain-View Apartments Near the Beach in a Secure Complex with Pool in Antalya These apart…
$154,265
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
🌿 Spacious apartment 2+1 with its own garden in the prestigious area of Unjaly, KonyaaltiWe …
$500,664
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
Space, coziness and readiness for life - apartment 1 + 1 in Sarysu, Antalya65 m2, with furni…
$119,544
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/5
Your new home in the heart of Antalya: coziness and style in the Liman areaWelcome to a plac…
$274,399
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 12/16
The apartment is located in Antalya, Konyaaltı Liman neighborhood. The site, which consists …
$286,383
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
🌴 Apartment in the prestigious area of Liman (Konyaalti) only 900 m from the sea! 🌊We offer …
$151,422
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with Natural Gas Near Public Transportation in Sarısu Konyaaltı The flats are situated…
$190,352
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
The apartment located in Antalya/Konyaaltı is on the first floor of a two-story building. Co…
$277,782
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
🏡 🌿 ⛰️ ✨ 🔥 🔒 🌅 Светлая и у🏢 🏊 🛝 🌴 📍 🏖️ 600 🛒 🚌 🌳 🍓 ✨
$198,557
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 2/2
The penthouse is located in Konyaaltı / Gürsu, one of Antalya's most elite and prestigious n…
$403,734
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with Natural Gas Near Public Transportation in Sarısu Konyaaltı The flats are situated…
$275,304
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/4
Mountain-View Apartments Near the Beach in a Secure Complex with Pool in Antalya These apart…
$286,170
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 3
Properties in a Project with a Swimming Pool and Parking Lot in Antalya The properties are l…
$460,382
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 6/6
Located in the most beautiful location of Antalya and Konyaaltı, the penthouse is within wal…
$914,011
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
🔑 Cozy apartments 1 + 1 in Konyaalti - 1.5 km to the sea, a view of the park and swimming po…
$97,183
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
Mountain-View Apartments Near the Beach in a Secure Complex with Pool in Antalya These apart…
$331,957
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 4/5
🌴 A spacious 4+1 duplex in the Liman district – ready for comfortable seaside living! We …
$400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Penthouse Flat on the Main Road in Konyaaltı Liman This 2-bedroom duplex flat is si…
$354,599
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 8
The apartment is located in one of the most elite and prestigious complexes in the Konyaalti…
$984,276
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go