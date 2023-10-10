Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

35 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/5
Presented for sale three-room apartment ( 2 + 1 ) in excellent location. The apartment is lo…
€180,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment Close to Amenities and Beach in Antalya Konyaalti The apartment has a layout consi…
€853,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment with Pool Walking Distance of the Sea in Konyaaltı Hurma The modern apartment is l…
€185,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€308,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€285,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€218,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€213,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€199,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€285,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
Well-Located Apartments Close to Any Kind of Amenities in Konyaalti Antalya The brand new ap…
€140,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Single-Block Complex with Swimming Pool in Hurma Konyaalti The apartments are …
€351,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Single-Block Complex with Swimming Pool in Hurma Konyaalti The apartments are …
€266,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Single-Block Complex with Swimming Pool in Hurma Konyaalti The apartments are …
€237,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Apartment with Sauna and En-suite Bathroom Close to the Beach in Antalya Konyaalti The duple…
€360,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Luxury Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in Konyaaltı Hurma Luxury apartments ar…
€194,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Mountain View Apartments in a Complex with a Communal Pool in Konyaaltı The apartments are l…
€330,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 17
€401,752
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 17
€283,589
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
€303,441
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 6/6
€186,507
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
€210,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Peace-loving homes overflowing space, design, and easy access to amenities, transportation, …
Price on request
