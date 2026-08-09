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New build Villas and Houses in Kocaeli, Turkey

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İzmit
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Başiskele
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Townhouse Villa 4+1 in the Aren Life Villalari complex in the Bashiskele area | Izmit
Townhouse Villa 4+1 in the Aren Life Villalari complex in the Bashiskele area | Izmit
Townhouse Villa 4+1 in the Aren Life Villalari complex in the Bashiskele area | Izmit
Townhouse Villa 4+1 in the Aren Life Villalari complex in the Bashiskele area | Izmit
Townhouse Villa 4+1 in the Aren Life Villalari complex in the Bashiskele area | Izmit
Show all Townhouse Villa 4+1 in the Aren Life Villalari complex in the Bashiskele area | Izmit
Townhouse Villa 4+1 in the Aren Life Villalari complex in the Bashiskele area | Izmit
İzmit, Turkey
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
This villa complex is located in the province of Kocaeli, in the Basiskele suburb of Izmit. Located in the Basiskele-Tinaztepe neighborhood, one of Kocaeli's most popular residential areas, this exclusive villa project offers a privileged lifestyle thanks to its proximity to the city cent…
Agency
Smart Home
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Villa Zeray Country Bahçecik
Villa Zeray Country Bahçecik
Villa Zeray Country Bahçecik
Villa Zeray Country Bahçecik
Villa Zeray Country Bahçecik
Show all Villa Zeray Country Bahçecik
Villa Zeray Country Bahçecik
Başiskele, Turkey
from
$1,88M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Country Bahçecik project is located on an area of 15.300 m2, as 12 mansions, each more exclusive than the other. Each of our mansions has an area of 964 m2 and consists of 8 rooms and a living room. Enjoy living in four seasons in the project, which opens the doors of luxury and difference t…
Developer
Zeray Construction Inc
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Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Show all Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Karaabdulbaki Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$1,05M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 411 m²
1 real estate property 1
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and unique stone house concept in the Akmeşe region of Kocaeli. We have options from 129 m2 to 441 m2 of garden square meters in our villas, all of which are 5+1 duplexes, with a living area of 411 m2.…
Developer
Zeray Construction Inc
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