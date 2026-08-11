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Second citizenship in Turkey

Turkey Turkey
Process duration: from 7 months
Costs: from
$420,000
;
Second citizenship in Turkey
Second citizenship
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About the Immigration Program

Chief Offer:

Invest from $400,000 in Turkish real estate, get citizenship for the whole family, and retain an asset that can be sold after a mandatory three-year tenure.

The minimum value of the property is $400,000, and the limit on sale is set for three years. This is confirmed by the official investment portal of Turkey.

Programme emphasis

  • citizenship of the applicant, spouse and minor children;
  • the property remains the property of the investor;
  • Ability to receive rental income;
  • sale of the property after three years;
  • the selection of not just “suitable for citizenship”, but liquid objects;
  • legal verification of the seller, object and history of legal transitions;
  • control of cadastral and appraised value;
  • support from the selection of the object to the receipt of documents.

Unlike non-refundable state contributions in many programs, in Turkey the investment remains your property.

The possibility of returning the invested capital after the end of the mandatory period of ownership depends on the chosen object and the market situation.

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 7 months
Costs
Costs
from
$420,000
Additional income
Additional income
Yes
Visa free entry
Visa free entry
Duration
Duration
36 months
Visa free entry
Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova
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Second citizenship in Turkey
Turkey Turkey
from
$420,000
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