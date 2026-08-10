Shops for sale in Guengoeren, Turkey

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Shops for sale in Gungoren, Turkey

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1 property total found
Shop 24 m² in Gungoren, Turkey
Shop 24 m²
Gungoren, Turkey
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 4
Shops Offering Investment Opportunities in Güngören, İstanbul Merter is located between Güng…
$501,750
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