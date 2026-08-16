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Duplexes for Sale in Gemlik, Turkey

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1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Gemlik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor 3/4
Elegant Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in Bursa Gemlik The project is located in Kurşun…
$209,370
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