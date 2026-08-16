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Villas for sale in Foça, Turkey

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1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Foça, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Foça, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Spacious Villa with Parking in İzmir Foça This project redefines the luxury villa c…
$1,10M
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