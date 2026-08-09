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Hotels for sale in Fethiye, Turkey

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Hotel 30 m² in Oludeniz, Turkey
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Hotel 30 m²
Oludeniz, Turkey
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 3
The project is located in the Hisaroniu district of Fethiye. This area is the closest reside…
$257,249
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