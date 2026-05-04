Apartment in a new building Infinity Çandarlı

Exclusive Investment Opportunity with Private Beach Access

Where Modern Architecture Meets the Infinite Blue

Experience a life defined by serenity, elegance, and breathtaking nature at Infinity Çandarlı. Nestled on the peaceful shores of İzmir’s Çandarlı district, this project offers a unique fusion of modern living and natural beauty. Designed for those who seek to wake up to the sound of birds and witness the mesmerizing Aegean sunsets from their private terraces, Infinity Çandarlı is more than just a residence—it is a promise of a peaceful future.

Project Overview & Premium Amenities Spread across a vast 6,189.99 m² plot, this prestigious development consists of 9 contemporary blocks with a total of 153 residences. Every detail has been meticulously crafted to provide comfort and luxury, featuring:

Exclusive Private Beach Area: Enjoy the crystal-clear waters of the Aegean at the project's own dedicated beach space.

Enjoy the crystal-clear waters of the Aegean at the project's own dedicated beach space. 4-story low-rise blocks for a boutique and elite lifestyle.

Spacious living areas with terraces overlooking the "infinite blue".

On-site social facilities, including a swimming pool and beautifully landscaped gardens.

and beautifully landscaped gardens. A perfect balance of "Elegance, View, and Peace".

Limited Availability – High Investment Potential The project has seen immense interest, and we are proud to announce that all 2+1 units are officially SOLD OUT. Currently, we have a very limited number of 1+1 apartments remaining.

Price Range: Starting from $71,000 USD to $82,000 USD .

Starting from . Estimated Completion Date: June 2028.

Strategic Location & Connectivity Infinity Çandarlı offers the perfect escape without being isolated from major urban centers and travel hubs:

Çandarlı Center: 10 km

10 km Dikili Center: 23 km

23 km İzmir City Center: 98 km

98 km Edremit Airport: 98 km

98 km Adnan Menderes International Airport (İzmir): 130 km

130 km Ayvalık: 63 km

Why Invest in Çandarlı? Çandarlı is rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after coastal regions in Turkey, offering significant capital appreciation potential for investors. Whether you are looking for a tranquil vacation home or a high-yield investment opportunity, Infinity Çandarlı is the ideal choice.

Reserve your place in infinity today. Contact us for detailed information and to secure your unit.