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Duplexes for Sale in Etimesgut, Turkey

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3 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Etimesgut, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 22
New Apartments in a Stylish Project in Etimesgut, Ankara Located in the west of Ankara, Etim…
$953,152
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Etimesgut, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 22
New Apartments in a Stylish Project in Etimesgut, Ankara Located in the west of Ankara, Etim…
$449,971
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Etimesgut, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 22
New Apartments in a Stylish Project in Etimesgut, Ankara Located in the west of Ankara, Etim…
$829,381
Leave a request
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