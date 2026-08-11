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Villas for sale in Catalca, Turkey

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1 property total found
Villa 9 bedrooms in Cakil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 9 bedrooms
Cakil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 504 m²
Number of floors 3
Homes in a Natural Land with Pool in Çakıl Village in Çatalca This exclusive property includ…
$1,66M
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