Residential properties for sale in Catalca, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Catalca, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Villa 9 bedrooms in Cakil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 9 bedrooms
Cakil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 504 m²
Number of floors 3
Homes in a Natural Land with Pool in Çakıl Village in Çatalca This exclusive property includ…
$1,66M
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Catalca, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Catalca, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/5
$197,058
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