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Mountain View Castles for Sale in Turkey

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Castle 3 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Castle 3 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is the subject of historical heritage! Near the villa is a historic church from th…
$2,65M
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with Garden
with Sea view
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