Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Castles

Seaview Castles for Sale in Turkey

Castle To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Turkey, Turkey
Castle 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Turkey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is the subject of historical heritage! Near the villa is a historic church from th…
€2,50M

Properties features in Turkey

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir