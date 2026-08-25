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Seaview Villas for Sale in Bursa, Turkey

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Nilufer
5
Mudanya
3
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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea-View Villa with Pool in Mudanya Halitpaşa Halitpaşa, an elite and newly developing area …
$1,20M
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Properties features in Bursa, Turkey

with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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