Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Bursa
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Bursa, Turkey

Besevler Mahallesi
4
Niluefer
4
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Floor 1/3
Duplex House with Sea and Nature Views in Bursa Mudanya. The detached house is located in th…
€287,000

Properties features in Bursa, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir