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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Bursa, Turkey

;
Nilufer
5
Mudanya
3
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5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 3
4-Bedroom Detached Villa for Sale in Hamidiye, İnegöl, Bursa İnegöl, one of Bursa’s prominen…
$499 656
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Duplex Villas in Prestigious Villa Complex in Mudanya, Bursa Located in Bademli, th…
$790 703
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea-View Villa with Pool in Mudanya Halitpaşa Halitpaşa, an elite and newly developing area …
$1,20M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in a Complex in Gümüştepe Nilüfer Gümüştepe Neighborhood, located in Bursa's…
$749 484
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with Nature View in Nilüfer Bursa Gümüştepe, where villa projects are located…
$624 570
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Properties features in Bursa, Turkey

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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