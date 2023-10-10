Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Bursa, Turkey

Besevler Mahallesi
4
Niluefer
4
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with 4 Bedrooms in Bursa Nilufer. The detached villas are located i…
€687,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Uelkue, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Uelkue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Villas with Private Garden and Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The villas are located in the …
€611,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury Triplex Houses with Swimming Pool in Bursa Nilufer. The houses are located in the Gum…
€1,07M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Floor 1/3
Duplex House with Sea and Nature Views in Bursa Mudanya. The detached house is located in th…
€287,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yildirim, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yildirim, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/3
Stylish Detached House with Spacious Design in Bursa Yildirim. The detached house is located…
€215,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 480 m²
Floor 1/4
Luxuriously Equipped 6+1 Villa in Bursa. Located in Nilufer Demirci, this unique villa stand…
€1,89M

