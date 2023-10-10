Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Bursa, Turkey

Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€157,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€422,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 4/4
Distinguished apartments in one of the best areas of Yalova Luxury designed apartments for s…
€166,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 5/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€451,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Floor 1/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€446,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 357 m²
Floor 9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€262,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Floor 9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€198,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 189 m²
Floor 9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€169,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 9/10
Ready To Move Properties in Well Located Complex in Nilufer. Properties in Bursa are located…
€203,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bursa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 9/10
Ready To Move Properties in Well Located Complex in Nilufer. Properties in Bursa are located…
€180,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/7
Stylish Apartments with Panoramic Sea View in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in…
€176,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 4/5
Sea View Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Bursa. Chic apartments are located in a peaceful…
€318,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gemlik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
Floor 6/6
Well-Located Sea View Luxury Flat for Sale in Gemlik Bursa. The flat for sale in Gemlik Burs…
€309,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/5
Well Located Apartments with City and Mountain Views in Bursa. New apartments are located in…
€213,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Guendogdu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Floor 4
Panoramic Sea View Flats Close to the Beach in Bursa. The flats for sale in Bursa offer mezz…
€160,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Gemlik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
Key-Ready Duplex Properties in a Complex with Pool in Bursa. The properties for sale in Burs…
€151,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 17/17
Duplex Flat with Aquapark and Olympic Pool in Bursa Nilufer. The duplex flat is situated in …
€575,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 3/3
Mountain View Duplex Apartment with a Terrace in Bursa. The duplex apartment in Bursa, Niluf…
€108,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Uecevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Uecevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 10/10
Investment Flats in Centrally Located Project in Bursa Nilufer. The flats are located in Bur…
€201,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea and Mountain View Luxury Flats in Mudanya, Bursa. Luxury flats are located in a serene a…
€287,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Floor 8/8
Well-Located Apartments with Spacious Design in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in…
€235,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/6
Furnished Duplex Apartment with Nature View in Yalova Turkey. The fully-furnished apartment …
€138,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Floor 8/9
Spacious Apartments in Prestigious Complex in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments with spacious de…
€711,000

