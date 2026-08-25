Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bursa
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Bursa, Turkey

;
Nilufer
5
Mudanya
6
Osmangazi
4
Duplex Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Floor 4/4
Duplex Apartment in a Complex with Pool in Bursa The apartment is located in Mudanya, one of…
$353 729
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Floor 7/9
Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer in a Prestigious Residential Complex Odunluk Neighborhood in Nil…
$717 964
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bursa, Turkey

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go