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Apartment in a new building Lokasyon Beykoz

Beykoz, Turkey
Price on request
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4
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ID: 38248
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beykoz

About the complex

Prime Mixed-Use Development in Beykoz – Paşabahçe

Lokasyon Beykoz is a strategically positioned mixed-use residential and commercial project located in Beykoz – Paşabahçe on Istanbul’s Asian side. Its proximity to the Bosphorus, major bridges, and key transportation routes places the project in one of the city’s most desirable and steadily developing districts, offering both central accessibility and a naturally rich environment.

Modern Residential Living with Investment Appeal

Designed to combine contemporary architecture with functional living spaces, Lokasyon Beykoz is expected to offer 2+1, 3+1, and 4+1 apartment options, making it suitable for families seeking comfort as well as investors targeting long-term value. The mixed-use concept enhances daily convenience by integrating residential units with on-site commercial spaces, supporting a complete urban lifestyle.

Strong Future Potential on Istanbul’s Asian Side

With delivery scheduled for 2026–2027, Lokasyon Beykoz benefits from its location within a growing Asian-side corridor that continues to attract infrastructure investment and residential demand. Developed by Parlaklar Group, the project presents solid prospects for capital appreciation, rental demand, and long-term market stability in a prime Bosphorus-adjacent area.

Lokasyon Beykoz is a mixed-use residential and commercial project in Beykoz – Paşabahçe, on Istanbul’s Asian side, close to the Bosphorus and main city bridges. Delivery is set for 2026.

Lokasyon Beykoz offers potential 2+1, 3+1, and 4+1 units (unofficial sources), blending modern design with a central location—ideal for families and real estate investors.

10 Key Advantages of Lokasyon Beykoz:

  1. Prime location in Beykoz – Paşabahçe, Istanbul.

  2. Quick access to bridges and public transportation.

  3. Mixed-use concept: residential + commercial units.

  4. Modern living in a natural urban environment.

  5. Scheduled handover in August 2027 .

  6. Potential unit types: 2+1, 3+1, 4+1 (unofficial).

  7. Suitable for both living and investment purposes.

  8. Located in a developing Asian-side district.

  9. Contemporary architectural features and layouts.

  10. Developed by Parlaklar Group with a strong track record.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Beykoz, Turkey
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Apartment in a new building Lokasyon Beykoz
Beykoz, Turkey
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