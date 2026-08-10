Residential properties for sale in Besikduezue, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Beşikdüzü, Turkey

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Beşikdüzü, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beşikdüzü, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 7
3-Bedroom Apartments near Aquapark with Spacious Usage Areas in Besikduzu The apartments are…
$136,131
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3 bedroom apartment in Beşikdüzü, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beşikdüzü, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 7
3-Bedroom Apartments near Aquapark with Spacious Usage Areas in Besikduzu The apartments are…
$95,496
Leave a request
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