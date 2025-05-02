Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bakırköy
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Sea view Apartments for Sale in Bakırköy, Turkey

12 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
$700,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 11
Elevate Your Lifestyle with PR : A Masterpiece of Modern Living ZERO SEA VIEW  🌊 Sea v…
$538,556
1 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
$1,30M
2 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 17
Luxury residence on the coast of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with…
$966,790
2 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 24
New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey We offer luxury apartments with …
$1,01M
1 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 17
Elegant Real Estate in Brand Project in Bakırköy İstanbul The real estate is located on the …
$694,986
4 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 17
Elegant Real Estate in Brand Project in Bakırköy İstanbul The real estate is located on the …
$2,93M
3 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 20
Ready-to-Move Flats in Complex with Sea View in İstanbul Bakırköy The flats are situated in …
$2,01M
2 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 7
Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey Th…
$397,857
2 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 17
Elegant Real Estate in Brand Project in Bakırköy İstanbul The real estate is located on the …
$943,195
1 bedroom apartment in Bakırköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 20
Ready-to-Move Flats in Complex with Sea View in İstanbul Bakırköy The flats are situated in …
$924,015
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 14
$492,172
