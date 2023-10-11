Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Aydın, Turkey

Tuerkmen Mahallesi
11
Kusadasi
9
Didim
3
Penthouse 4 rooms with sea view in Aegean Region, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with sea view
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Район İkicesmelik обеспечивает доступ к магазинам и паркам, где вы можете совершать покупки …
€130,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
Квартира в г. Кушадасы. На продажу в комплексе за городом в "Гольф клубе". Большой балко…
€120,000

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
