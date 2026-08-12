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Pool Studios for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

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Alanya
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Aksu, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
which will be located in Alt nta , one of the most attractive areas of Antalya. Location In…
$191,798
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Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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