  Turkey
  Residential
  Antalya
  Studios
  5. Studios

Seaview Studios for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

Alanya
10
Sekerhane Mahallesi
10
5 properties total found
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/7
Kestel District. Alanya AQUA RESİDENCE Complex https://maps.app.goo.gl/psRAiLahq1NAUwDg6 I…
€110,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/6
€125,000
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/5
Southern view of the city and the sea Distance to the sea 200 m General characteristics …
€220,000

