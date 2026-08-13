Residential properties for sale in Amasra, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Amasra, Turkey

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1 property total found
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Amasra, Turkey
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Amasra, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
$67,969
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