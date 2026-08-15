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Pool Apartments for sale in Alanya, Turkey

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penthouses
145
condos
5
multi-level apartments
5
studios
10
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359 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4/4
This beautifully designed 3-bedroom duplex is located in the sought-after Cleopatra area of …
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/11
What do you recall: Cozy Komplegumorgumoriygomoryzovavsavsallar. Options: Construction of a …
$126,402
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2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3
What you get: a bright apartment 2 + 1 of 110 m2, located on the 3rd floor, the south-west s…
$148,436
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: Spacious 3+1 apartment with a separate kitchen in a very promising complex fro…
$377,165
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1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
What you get: Spacious and fully furnished apartment 1+1 in a modern residential complex wit…
$119,974
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1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
What you get: You become the owner of a stylish 1+1 apartment with furniture and appliances …
$188,900
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$303,151
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$285,661
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
What do you recall: an apartment -to -live -worship complex of complexion -by -jum construct…
$132,474
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1 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive What you get: Spacious, bright studio, fully furnished and in excellent condition…
$63,625
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 7
What you get: Bright 1+1 apartment with a total area of 68 m2 with a balcony and views of th…
$171,137
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 11/13
*🔥PRICE 92,000€* *📍DOLCE VITA RESIDENCE* *1+1 70m2 11th floor *Fully furnished* We…
$102,466
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2
What you get: Spacious apartment 2 + 1 with an area of 105 m2 in a modern complex, where eac…
$225,947
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1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
What you get: For sale apartment layout 1+1, located on the 4th floor of a cozy residential …
$101,573
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1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 7/9
This 1-bedroom apartment is located on the 7th floor of a 9-story building in the Tosmur dis…
$319,867
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kestel, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Floor 4
What you get: Spacious two-level penthouse layout 2+1 with a total area of 127 m2 in a new h…
$138,501
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2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
What you get: Spacious apartment with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the famou…
$134,586
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1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/9
This unfurnished 1-bedroom apartment is located on the 1st floor of a 9-story building in th…
$220,999
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1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
What you get: You get a bright modern apartment planning 1 + 1 with an area of 50 m2, locate…
$124,937
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2 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/5
What you get: You become the owner of a spacious 2+1 apartment with an impressive panoramic …
$320,833
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
What you get: Apartment planning 1+1, 65 m2, located on the 5th floor. Spacious living room …
$103,533
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/13
What you get: Modern apartment planning 1 + 1 with a really large area and convenient room p…
$103,049
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
What you get: 1+1 apartment with an area of 60 m2, located on the 4th floor with a southern …
$102,186
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
What you get: You become the owner of a 1+1 apartment with an area of ​​54 m² in a luxury re…
$83,516
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1 bedroom apartment in Demirtaş, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Demirtaş, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
We offer for sale a 1+1 apartment in a residential complex located in a picturesque and envi…
$63,944
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/6
🏡 Interior Features – 1+1 Apartments Branded ceramic flooring in all living areas …
$139,916
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1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
What you get: An apartment with a 1+1 layout, with a total area of ​​55 m², is located on th…
$96,824
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2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
We offer for sale a spacious and fully furnished apartment 2+1, with an area of 110 m2, loca…
$265,229
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2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 5
What you get: You get a spacious apartment 2+1 with an area of 95 m2, located on the 5th flo…
$141,133
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1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/9
This 1-bedroom apartment is located on the 1st floor of a 9-story building in Tosmur, Alanya…
$245,111
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