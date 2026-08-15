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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Alanya, Turkey

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penthouses
145
condos
5
multi-level apartments
5
studios
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214 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/5
Located right on the beachfront in Mahmutlar, one of Alanya's most sought-after areas, this …
$230,133
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/11
What do you recall: Cozy Komplegumorgumoriygomoryzovavsavsallar. Options: Construction of a …
$126,402
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 7
Mountain and Sea-View Flat in a Three-Block Residential Complex in Alanya Alanya is one of t…
$147,601
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$303,151
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$285,661
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2 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Sea View Apartment in a Rich Featured Complex in Alanya Kargıcak The fully furnished apartme…
$221,531
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in İspatlı, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
İspatlı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Furnished Apartment for Sale in Alanya Demirtaş with Sea and Panoramic City View The apartme…
$171,582
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/4
Gloria Twin Residence ??❗️ОТ СОБСТВЕННИКА❗️?1+1 - 54m2?ЭТАЖ 3 из 4⚠️СДАЧА 2023 Г⚠️ДО 500 МЕТ…
$153,813
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 11/13
*🔥PRICE 92,000€* *📍DOLCE VITA RESIDENCE* *1+1 70m2 11th floor *Fully furnished* We…
$102,466
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
•It is located in TOSMUR district, one of the central districts of ALANYA. •Tosmur Distri…
$290,666
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
The complex features numerous amenities, including open-air and covered parking, an open-air…
$217,220
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/6
🏡 Interior Features – 1+1 Apartments Branded ceramic flooring in all living areas …
$139,916
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/5
Turkey, Alanya, KARGICAK districtResidential complex VIA MAR RESIDENCE? Apartments: 1+1 - 45…
$254,195
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2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/8
Complex amenities: Outdoor pool, outdoor jacuzzi Indoor pool Sauna, hammam Fitness room …
$97,471
VAT
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Apartment 1 000 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment 1 000 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1000
Bedrooms 1000
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
For investment What you get: Apartments in a new complex in a quiet part of Mahmutlar distr…
$156,700
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1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/4
1+1 New Apartment, Newly Furnished (Gross) 56m² (Net) 45m² Building Age 5 Floor 1 Num…
$80,991
VAT
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/4
The penthouse was purchased by its current owner in 2021 for €210,000. The price is very rea…
$181,766
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/6
Completed in 2024, the complex ranks among the most well-known and concept-driven projects i…
$145,622
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1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: A complex surrounded by amazing nature in the Kargi…
$145,494
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1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Alanya continues to grow along with the Oba region, striving to become a metropolis at a rap…
$275,070
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kestel, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/6
For citizenship What you get: A new premium project on the banks of the Kestel district. O…
$498,796
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 11/13
*📍DOLCE VITA RESIDENCE* *1+1 75m2 11th floor* *Fully furnished* Full Sea View South …
$108,159
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Located in a prime district near the city center, this stylish one-bedroom apartment offers …
$113,191
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 7/12
A beautiful apartment in a new residential complex under construction in Mahmutlar is an ide…
$151,226
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/6
🏡 Interior Features – 1+1 Apartments Branded ceramic flooring in all living areas He…
$169,065
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4 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
🏡 Exclusive premium villas with private pools – just 600 meters from the sea ✨ Introducin…
$1,03M
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/9
For rent. For investment What you get: New investment project with various residential rea…
$124,411
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
Nestled along the stunning Mediterranean coastline, Avsallar is a vibrant district of Alanya…
$72,031
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
Avsallar is one of Alanya’s most preferred regions, offering strong advantages for both livi…
$61,741
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2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/4
Kleopatra 1 Residential Complex — Alanya, City Center Complex type: 1 block Floors: 4 Num…
Price on request
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