Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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Sea front Townhouses for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Homes with Private Swimming Pools and Gardens in Bodrum, Turkey These panoramic sea…
$802,338
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Smart Home System Villas in Award-Winning Project in Bodrum Adabükü The villas within the aw…
$2,27M
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Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

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