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Monthly rent of seaview villas in Aegean Region, Turkey

;
Muğla
9
Bodrum
6
Fethiye
3
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1 property total found
4 bedroom Villa in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom Villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
4-Bedroom Luxurious Villa for Rent in Bodrum Yalıkavak This 4-bedroom sea-view villa require…
$24,544
per month
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Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Mountain view
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