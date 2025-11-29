Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Fethiye
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Long term rent of villas in Fethiye, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
5 bedroom villa in Yesiluzumlu, Turkey
5 bedroom villa
Yesiluzumlu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE RENTAL – OUR COMPANY IS THE SOLE AUTHORIZED AGENCY For detailed information and…
$2,300
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TURN KEY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
5 bedroom villa in Yesiluzumlu, Turkey
5 bedroom villa
Yesiluzumlu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE RENTAL – OUR COMPANY IS THE SOLE AUTHORIZED AGENCY For detailed information and…
$2,300
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TURN KEY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go