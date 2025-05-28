Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bodrum
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Long term rent of villas in Bodrum, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
5 bedroom villa in Bodrum, Turkey
5 bedroom villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Villas with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalikavak | Bodrum 16 exclusive villas with 5+2…
$55,987
per month
Leave a request
6 bedroom villa in Bodrum, Turkey
6 bedroom villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Area 610 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury six bedroom villa with panoramic views of Yalikavak Bay. Villa parameters: Tota…
$95,178
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom villa
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Video will be sent upon request. Gated area, only 300 meters to Yalikavak Marina, within …
$16,796
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom villa in Gundogan, Turkey
5 bedroom villa
Gundogan, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 3
Premium villas with designer finishing in one of the most picturesque bays of Bodrum. Acces…
$50,388
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go