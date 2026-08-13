Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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Sea front Multilevel apartments for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Didim, Turkey
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
4-room roof duplex with large terrace near AltınkumFor sale is an attractive 4-room roof dup…
$178,881
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Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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