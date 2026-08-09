Seaview Mansions for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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Sea front Mansions for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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Muğla
3
Bodrum
3
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3 properties total found
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale ULTRA-LUXURY MANSION Bodrum Turkey broker commission free for buyerDescriptio…
$15,02M
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 825 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Home with Sea View Next to Yalıkavak Marina in Bodrum This home for sale is located i…
$13,98M
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Mansion 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 498 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached Sea-View Villas with Spacious Gardens and Pools in Bodrum The villas are located in…
$2,11M
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Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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