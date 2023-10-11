Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Bodrum
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Bodrum, Turkey

Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Bodrum, Turkey
Mansion 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 530 m²
Luxurious Villa in an Advantages Location in Bodrum The luxury villa is located in Bodrum, M…
€5,59M

Properties features in Bodrum, Turkey

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir