  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Villa Narana Villa Phuket

Villa Narana Villa Phuket

Thalang, Thailand
from
$757,492
;
29
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 21860
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1006300000
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/12/2024

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*

Who it’s for:
Narana Villa Phuket is perfect for discerning investors and those seeking luxurious living next to Mai Khao Beach. This project is designed for comfortable living, offering high investment attractiveness.

About the location:
Located in the picturesque Thalang district in northern Phuket, Narana Villa Phuket offers convenient access to the best golf clubs, schools, and beaches, such as Blue Canyon Country Club, UWC International School, and Nai Yang Beach.

About the project:
Narana Villa Phuket features luxurious villas with 3 to 5+ bedrooms and plots ranging from 464 to 1,955 sq.m. The project includes an integrated residential community with top-notch infrastructure and exclusive amenities for every resident. Completion is expected in Q4 2025.

Amenities:

  • Olympic swimming pool,
  • SPA and wellness center,
  • Private Narana park,
  • International school,
  • Bumrungrad hospital,
  • Fitness,
  • Gardens,
  • Sauna and pool,
  • 24-hour CCTV and security.

Investment attractiveness:
The villas at Narana Villa Phuket offer not only cozy living but also lucrative investment opportunities due to their convenient location and developing infrastructure. This project promises both immediate benefits and long-term rental incomes.

Top-3 features:

  1. The first integrated residential complex in Phuket with an international school and hospital,
  2. Spacious villas and plots with separate guest houses,
  3. Prestigious location with access to leading golf clubs and beaches.

Contact us using the form below or call us, we will answer all your questions!

*Tickets are a gift when purchasing any property with us on Phuket island, priced from $100,000

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 516.0 – 1 056.0
Price per m², USD 1,538 – 2,538
Apartment price, USD 845,987 – 2,86M

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Two Villas Wings
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$349,604
Villa Baan - Bua Phase I
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,12M
Villa Tyssen Yamu
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$135,306
Villa Sunrise Valley
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$393,016
Villa D’CHATEAU
Kathu, Thailand
from
$531,473
You are viewing
Villa Narana Villa Phuket
Thalang, Thailand
from
$757,492
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Villa Anchan Mountain Breeze
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$912,851
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Anchan Mountain Breeze is a premier villa development in Thep Krasattri, Phuket, featuring luxurious 3 to 4-bedroom villas designed with expansive living spaces from 473 to 709 sqm. These villas showcase modern architecture that harmonizes with the natural beauty of the surroundings. Each…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa The Place Thalang
Villa The Place Thalang
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$265,687
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 200 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those who appreciate luxurious living surrounded by nature. The project attracts investors seeking high-yield and prestigious properties, as well as buyers looking for tranquility and comfort. About the location: Situated i…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences (Phase 4)
Villa The Ozone Grand Residences (Phase 4)
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$825,707
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
THE OZONE RESIDENCES PHASE IV Savor the sublime sensation of radiant warmth and unparalleled comfort as you explore our distinctive single-story villas, featuring a carefully curated range of contemporary luxury residences. Revel in the sheer expansiveness and flawless functionality of th…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Show all publications