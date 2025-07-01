Villa Narana Villa Phuket

Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!*

Who it’s for:

Narana Villa Phuket is perfect for discerning investors and those seeking luxurious living next to Mai Khao Beach. This project is designed for comfortable living, offering high investment attractiveness.

About the location:

Located in the picturesque Thalang district in northern Phuket, Narana Villa Phuket offers convenient access to the best golf clubs, schools, and beaches, such as Blue Canyon Country Club, UWC International School, and Nai Yang Beach.

About the project:

Narana Villa Phuket features luxurious villas with 3 to 5+ bedrooms and plots ranging from 464 to 1,955 sq.m. The project includes an integrated residential community with top-notch infrastructure and exclusive amenities for every resident. Completion is expected in Q4 2025.

Amenities:



Olympic swimming pool,

SPA and wellness center,

Private Narana park,

International school,

Bumrungrad hospital,

Fitness,

Gardens,

Sauna and pool,

24-hour CCTV and security.

Investment attractiveness:

The villas at Narana Villa Phuket offer not only cozy living but also lucrative investment opportunities due to their convenient location and developing infrastructure. This project promises both immediate benefits and long-term rental incomes.

Top-3 features:

The first integrated residential complex in Phuket with an international school and hospital, Spacious villas and plots with separate guest houses, Prestigious location with access to leading golf clubs and beaches.

*Tickets are a gift when purchasing any property with us on Phuket island, priced from $100,000